Reliance, Zomato, ONGC, Hindalco, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors stocks in focus

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the green for the third straight day on Thursday, as indices gained nearly one per cent.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the green for the third straight day on Thursday, as indices gained nearly one per cent. BSE Sensex jumped 460 points or 0.8 per cent to 58,926, while Nifty 50 index ended at 17,605, up 0.8 per cent. Bank Nifty gained nearly one per cent to trade at 38,993.65. Ahead of Friday’s trade, SGX Nifty extended losses, falling 1.08 per cent or 191 points to 17415, hinting at a negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely negative after the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ ended the previous session in the red. Asian stock markets were seen trading lower in the early trade.

Stocks to watch

ONGC, Divi’s Lab: BSE-listed companies such as ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, and VA Tech Wabag will release quarterly earnings on February 11.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL said on Thursday it has completed the planned acquisition of a 40% equity stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL). RIL’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy (RNEL) acquired 10.37% of SWERL on Wednesday at a price of 375 per share amounting to 737.5 crore from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd and Khurshed Daruvala, both promoters of SWREL, as per the stock exchange filing.

M&M: Mahindra and Mahindra’s net profit after exceptional items for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased nearly 2.5 times year-on-year to 1,353 crore beating the Street estimates.

Zomato: Foodtech platform Zomato on Thursday narrowed its losses to Rs 99.8 crore during the October-December quarter against a net loss of Rs 419.2 crore in the preceding quarter. This was on account of an exceptional gain of Rs 225.4 crore due to a sale of an investment holding from one of its subsidiaries.

Hindalco Industries: Hindalco Industries reported a 96% on-year increase in its net profit at Rs 3,675 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company management said that with debt at comfortable levels, the focus would be on growth going forward rather than deleveraging.

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 421.2 crore for the October-December quarter of 2021 against a loss of Rs 209.30 crore it had posted in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.