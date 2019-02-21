Reliance the MF favourite? Indian fund houses’ exposure to Reliance group firms at Rs 5,100 crore

MF exposure to Reliance Group firms at Rs 5,100 cr

Indian fund houses have an exposure of over Rs 5,100 crore to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies, both on equity and debt sides. Out of this, over Rs 4,600 crore is currently held by debt schemes of top fund houses.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has a holding of around `3,152.16 crore in various Reliance Group companies’ stocks across 50 debt and equity schemes amounting to over 60%. SBI MF has an exposure of `801 crore in the group companies. Data from Value Research showed that as of January 2019, Franklin Templeton has invested around `513.61 crore in three debt schemes on Reliance Group companies.

On the other hand, equity mutual funds have invested `815.38 crore in the group companies as of January 2019. Around `363.16 crore is invested in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and `153.29 crore in Reliance Capital by equity schemes, showed Value Research data. Senior officials in the mutual fund industry say that most of the equity investments is into Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance Capital, which are slightly better than other group stocks and have growth potential.

Shares of several Reliance Group companies on Wednesday fell in the range of 5-10% intra-day on the exchanges after the Supreme Court held Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of `550 crore to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

The group has lost nearly three-fourths of market capitalisation since January 2018 to `22,812 crore. On Wednesday, stock of Reliance Capital closed at `145.05, down by 4.26%, while Reliance Communication lost 3.65% and ended the day at `5.80 on BSE.

The Value Research data also showed that fund houses such as UTI Mutual Fund, HDFC MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF have invested in various debt and equity instruments of ADAG group companies. Investments by fund houses were into debentures, deep discount bonds, equity, futures and non-convertible debentures of the ADAG companies.

Data from Capitaline showed that promoters of Reliance Naval have pledged 100% of their holding as of December 2018. Promoters have also pledged 82.84% and 83.6% of their holdings in Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, respectively.