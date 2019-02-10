Reliance, TCS lead top 8 valued companies to add Rs 53,741 crore in market cap

By: | Updated: February 10, 2019 12:38 PM

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 77.05 points to close at 36,546.48 on Friday.

RIL’s valuation jumped Rs 19,047.69 crore to Rs 8,09,669.50 crore.

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 53,741.36 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and TCS becoming the biggest gainers.

Only ITC and HDFC from the top-10 list suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Others in the gainers list included HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank.

RIL’s valuation jumped Rs 19,047.69 crore to Rs 8,09,669.50 crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 12,007.64 crore to Rs 7,74,023.16 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 8,569.51 crore to Rs 5,77,598.58 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 7,144.3 crore to Rs 2,47,151.12 crore and HUL Rs 4,578.23 crore to Rs 3,93,403.30 crore.

The valuation of Infosys rose by Rs 1,441.65 crore to Rs 3,31,951.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped Rs 669.35 crore to Rs 2,54,395.37 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 282.99 crore to reach Rs 2,28,644.74 crore.

On the other hand, ITC’s valuation dropped Rs 6,063.49 crore to Rs 3,37,901.54 crore and that of HDFC fell by Rs 2,931.69 crore to Rs 3,34,256.62 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 77.05 points to close at 36,546.48 on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Reliance, TCS lead top 8 valued companies to add Rs 53,741 crore in market cap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition