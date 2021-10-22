Reliance Q2FY22 results LIVE: Profit seen at Rs 12946 crore, revenue to grow 13%; strong quarter growth likely

RIL Q2FY22 earnings LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is all set to announce its July-September quarter earnings later in the day. Analysts at CNBC TV18 see up to 5.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 12,946 crore from Rs 12,273 crore, sequentially. Similarly, a 12.8 per cent jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 1.58 lakh crore from Rs 1.4 lakh crore. HDFC Securities estimates RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to increase by 14 per cent, sequentially, to Rs 26,600 crore. On the stock performance front, RIL share price hit an all-time high of Rs 2,745 on 19 October 2021 and has soared 42 per cent in the last six months. Reliance Industries has made investments in multiple green energy companies globally. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate acquired stake in four companies globally — REC Solar, Ambri, NexWafe, and S&W Solar, between August-October, this year. Moreover, RIL ‘s Reliance Retail Venture Ltd tied up to bring 7-Eleven stores to India, bought 40% stake in Manish Malhotra Fashions, and 52% stake in Ritu Kumar’s company.
Highlights
Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 per cent of votes cast against the proposal. Disclosing the results of shareholder votes on the appointment, Reliance in a regulatory filing said 98.03 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the resolution to appoint Al-Rumayyan for three years.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is likely to post strong growth in net profit led by a rise in EBITDA in the July-September quarter of FY22. Analysts expect that Reliance will continue the momentum from the previous quarter into the second quarter of the current fiscal. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has recently announced several acquisitions through subsidiaries, such as a 100% stake in Norway-based solar cell; panel and polysilicon maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 mn; and 25 million euros (USD29 million) stake in Germany’s NexWafe GmbH.
