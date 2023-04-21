Live

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live: RIL may report muted net profit, but strong margins; eyes on Jio, Retail

RIL Q4 Results Live Updates: RIL may report muted net profit and revenue figures due to the impact of a windfall tax but EBITDA may jump as much as 20% on-year.

RIL Results Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL is expected to see a sharp recovery on-quarter while the on-year trend may remain muted.

RIL Q4 Results 2023 Live: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is set to announce its earnings for the January-March quarter today. RIL may report muted net profit and revenue figures due to the impact of a windfall tax but EBITDA may jump as much as 20% on-year, mainly on account of healthy refining margins and other oil-to-chemicals business metrics, according to analysts. RIL's profit may rise in the range of 0.3-7% in Q4. Akash Ambani-led Jio and Isha Ambani-led retail segment's profitability is expected to be resilient. Mukesh Ambani's RIL is expected to see a sharp recovery on-quarter while the on-year trend may remain muted. Live Updates Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Q4 results Live Friday April 21, 2023 16:36 (IST) 21 Apr 2023 RIL shares end in green Reliance Industries shares rose 0.14% to close at Rs 2348.9 on Friday ahead of the Q4 results announcement. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 17,624.05 and BSE Sensex rose 22.71 points or 0.04% to 59,655.06. 16:34 (IST) 21 Apr 2023 RIL Q4 Result: EBITDA to grow 7%, PAT 5% on-year "We expect RIL's consolidated EBITDA to grow 7 per cent QoQ and PAT 5 per cent QoQ, with higher depreciation and higher interest costs offsetting the operating earnings to some extent," said ICICI Securities. In terms of different business verticals, RIL's O2C, digital and retail businesses are expected to witness a 'robust growth'.