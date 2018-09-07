Reliance Naval, Lanco Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma, Religare Enterprises, LTTS among top stocks to track today

RNaval, Lanco Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma, Religare Enterprises, LTTS among top stocks to track today.

The domestic equity market opened in the negative territory on Friday tracking a slump in Asian shares, along with a weak opening of the rupee. Asian shares carved out a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new salvo of Sino-U.S. tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in U.S. chip stocks rippled through the tech-heavy region, said a Reuters report. On Friday, the Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 71.95 per dollar on Friday, up 4 paise from its previous close at 71.99 per USD.

Reliance Naval: IDBI Bank has moved NCLT against Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd to recover its dues from the company, it sais in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Lanco Infratech: BSE has said trading in the equity shares of Lanco Infratech will be suspended from September 14, following commencement of liquidation proceedings.

Aurobindo Pharma: Pharma major Novartis on Thursday announced it has agreed to sell selected portions of its Sandoz US portfolio, specifically the Sandoz US dermatology business and generic US oral solids portfolio, to Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, for $900 million of cash plus USD 0.1 billion of potential earn-outs.

Religare Enterprises: The company has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 17.07 crore for the quarter ended June. Total revenues fell to Rs 5.95 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 18.02 crore in the year ago period.

L&T Technology Services: L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Graphene Semiconductor Services in an all-cash deal. The transaction is expected to be completed by October 2018, LTTS said in a statement without disclosing the deal size.

Indian Overseas Bank: IOB has received RBI nod to exercise call option on bonds worth Rs 655.30 crore.

Vijaya Bank: The bank has hiked marginal cost based lending rates (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent for select maturities, following industry peers.

Jet Airways: Crisis-hit Jet Airways Thursday told senior employees that salaries will be paid in two instalments till November, PTI reported quoting sources.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto said it plans to expand its 3-wheeler and quadricycle capacity to one million per year following the government’s decision to exempt EVs and automobiles run on alternative fuel from permit

requirements.