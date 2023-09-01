Follow Us

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE NAVAL AND ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.30 Closed
00
As on Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.30
₹2.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.65₹3.90
₹2.30
Open Price
₹2.30
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
0

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.3
  • R22.3
  • R32.3
  • Pivot
    2.3
  • S12.3
  • S22.3
  • S32.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.152.43
  • 103.442.43
  • 203.282.37
  • 503.032.29
  • 1003.052.32
  • 2003.372.49

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.816.989.52-24.59-20.69-16.36-80.67
2.591.47131.44155.20368.83997.44997.44
8.1935.5682.1495.48139.27175.43115.80
3.4030.6778.7486.80160.96316.09689.69
11.644.5917.9219.1150.3262.3419.11

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Oct, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35110GJ1997PLC033193 and registration number is 033193. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 737.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkata Rachakonda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shiby Jobby
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Debashis Bir
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is ₹169.65 Cr as on Jul 13, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is -0.01 as on Jul 13, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Jul 13, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on Jul 13, 2023.

