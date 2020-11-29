  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reliance leads 10 most valued firms to lose Rs 91,699 cr in m-cap

November 29, 2020 1:20 PM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The combined market valuation of five of top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 91,699 crore last week, with heavyweight Reliance Industries emerging as the worst hit. While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market valuation, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

RIL’s market valuation tumbled by Rs 60,829.21 crore to Rs 12,23,416.97 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC plummeted Rs 13,703.75 crore to Rs 4,05,996.11 crore. Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined Rs 11,020.23 crore to Rs 2,52,755.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 5,090.54 crore to Rs 3,26,225.04 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys dipped by Rs 1,055.27 crore to Rs 4,68,779.17 crore. In contrast, HDFC Bank added Rs 20,482.86 crore to Rs 7,93,336.55 crore. Bajaj Finance’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 11,181.01 crore to Rs 2,95,466.65 crore.

The valuation of TCS gained Rs 7,335.91 crore to Rs 10,05,320.15 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever jumped by Rs 4,135.22 crore to Rs 5,02,147.16 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 2,538.64 crore to Rs 3,76,485.84 crore. During the last week, the Sensex advanced by 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent.

RIL was leading the chart of top-10 most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel

