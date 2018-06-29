Reliance Jio offers Rs 1800 cashback on purchase of Oppo 4G handsets

Reliance Jio is offering a cashback of Rs 1,800 to subscribers who purchase 4G smartphones from Oppo. Besides the cashback, Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 3,100 to those who purchase a 4G smartphone from the Chinese handset maker.

The cashback is available for all existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase any Oppo 4G mobile device except those under the brand name Realme. This can be availed by performing a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on or before September 25, 2018.

After the first successful recharge, the subscriber will get 36 vouchers of `50 each, which will be credited in their MyJio app and can be redeemed one at a time against subsequent recharges on the Rs 198 or the Rs 299 plans. Also, a customer who performs 39 recharges of either the `198 or the `299 plan over a period of 36 months will get the JioMoney amount of Rs 1,800 credited to his/her JioMoney account. This amount can be used at places that accept JioMoney.

The company is also offering a coupon from travel booking portal MakeMyTrip, which can be used while booking domestic air tickets or domestic hotels to get instant discounts worth up to Rs 1,300.