Reliance Insurance plans to file fresh IPO papers with Sebi; regulatory nod set to lapse

By: | Updated: November 11, 2018 3:19 PM

Reliance General Insurance, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance, plans to file fresh papers with the Sebi to float an initial share-sale as the regulatory approval for the insurer's IPO is set to lapse this month, merchant banking sources said.

Reliance General Insurance, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance, plans to file fresh papers with the Sebi to float an initial share-sale as the regulatory approval for the insurer’s IPO is set to lapse this month, merchant banking sources said. The company failed to tap primary markets as lack of investors’ appetite for the IPO, and volatile equity market conditions forced the insurer to postpone its plans.

Sebi’s approval for IPOs is valid for one year, and it will expire on November 29 in the case of Reliance General Insurance Company, according to data available with markets watchdog. According to the merchant banking sources, the company is very keen on coming out with its IPO and will refile the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Sebi very soon. “The timing of the company’s IPO will depend on market conditions,” they added.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Also Read| Wipro, L&T Infotech among 7 companies shortlisted to beef up Sebi’s surveillance activities

When asked Reliance General Insurance spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s IPO status. The firm had earlier filed its DRHP in October last year for which it received the Sebi approval in November 2017.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of little over 1.67 crore shares by the company and an offer of sale by Reliance Capital of 5.03 crore shares. The firm was planning to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards augmenting the solvency margin and consequently increasing the solvency ratio. Besides, the money was to be used to meet future capital requirements, which are expected to arise out of growth.

Apart from Reliance General Insurance, Seven Islands Shipping’s IPO approval will lapse on November 10, and that of CMS Info Systems will expire November 29, as per the Sebi’s data. As per the Sebi’s regulations, a firm gets one year to hit the primary market after receiving approval from the markets watchdog. In case a firm fails to do so during this period, it has to refile the prospectus with Sebi seeking fresh clearance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Reliance Insurance plans to file fresh IPO papers with Sebi; regulatory nod set to lapse
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition