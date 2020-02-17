Reliance Infra shares rise 5% on strong Q3 results

The stock rose 5.13 per cent to trade at Rs 20.50 on the BSE.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure on Monday surged over 5 pc after the firm reported 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 345.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The stock rose 5.13 per cent to trade at Rs 20.50 on the BSE.

The Anil Ambani-led company had clocked a net profit of Rs 293.77 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, it had said in a regulatory filing.