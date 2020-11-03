Stocks in focus: RIL, Wipro, NTPC, PNB, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Dabur India, Reliance Capital

Analysts expect the Indian market to be volatile, amid mixed global sentiments due to increasing COVID-19 cases, US election and delayed stimulus.

Nifty futures were trading 91 points higher at 11,760.50 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the previous session, headline indices snapped a three-day losing streak. The global markets were firm on the eve of US Presidential elections. The counting of votes will start around 5:30 am (IST) on Wednesday. Analysts expect the Indian market to be volatile, amid mixed global sentiments due to increasing COVID-19 cases, US election and delayed stimulus.

Stocks in focus today:

Wipro: Wipro announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday said that RIL has shown improvement in pre-tax profits in the September quarter as the Indian economy rebounded and the firm’s asset monetisation strengthened balance sheet.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd has invited bids for sale of its subsidiaries, including Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, to repay loans of about Rs 20,000 crore.

NTPC: NTPC board on Monday approved the buyback of 19.78 crore equity shares for Rs 2,275.74 crore. The board approved the proposal to buy back 19,78,91,146 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of Rs 115 per unit for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 2,275.75 crore.

Punjab National Bank: PNB on Monday reported a 17.9 per cent on-year drop in the net profit during the July-September quarter to Rs 621 crore on higher provisions. The bank’s operating profit, however, increased 7.1 per cent on-year to Rs 5,675 crore, but remained flat sequentially.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation on Monday reported a 28 per cent drop in its net profit for the September quarter to Rs 2,870 crore. The net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at Rs 3,647 crore, up 21 per cent on-year.

Sun Pharma, Dabur: A total of 90 companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Ajanta Pharma, Dabur India, Godrej Properties, JSW Energy, Muthoot Finance, PVR, and Varun Beverages are scheduled to announce their July-September quarter earnings later in the day.

Premier Explosives: HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares of Premier Explosives at Rs 115 per share, in bulk deals on Monday.