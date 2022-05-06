Reliance Industries, Voltas, Marico, Ceat, Dabur India, Adani Transmission stocks in focus

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge dap-down start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,433, tumbling down by 258 points or 0.16 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended sharply lower on concerns that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike would not be enough to tame surging inflation. Analysts say despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, tightening liquidity and supply chain disruptions, market has been trading in a broader range. “Going ahead, domestic equities would continue to track global developments apart from the ongoing earning season for further cues,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Reliance Industries, Canara Bank: BSE-listed companies such as RIL, Canara Bank, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Power Company, CSB Bank, Federal Bank, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Bajaj Consumer Care, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Hariom Pipe Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Shipping Corporation of India, Paisalo Digital will release their Q4 results today.

Voltas: Voltas posted a sharp 23% year-on-year decline in net profit to `183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to muted sales of cooling products, impacted by extended winter and third wave of Covid-19 during the first two months of the quarter.

Marico: Marico on Thursday posted an 8% year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 256 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, with an underlying volume growth of 1% in the domestic business. Volume growth on a 2-year CAGR basis remained strong at 12%.

Ceat: Tyre manufacturer Ceat, an RP Goenka group firm, has posted an 83.38% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.43 crore for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, 2022, impacted mainly by rising raw material prices.

Dabur India: Dabur India on Thursday reported a 22.1% year-on-year decline in the company’s consolidated net profit to Rs 294.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to an exceptional item on account of Turkey business and increase in tax expenses. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 85 crore on account of impairment of goodwill of Turkey business due to steep devaluation of Turkish Lira.

Cholamandalam Investment: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa group, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 690 crore for the fourth quarter of FY22, compared with Rs 243 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, registering a whopping 184% growth.

Tata Power Solar Systems: The company on Thursday said it has won India’s largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth Rs 5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd.

Adani Transmission: The company reported a decline of 7.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 237 crore in the March quarter.