Reliance Industries, Titan, Axis Bank shares among top Nifty performers since January; check biggest laggards

While the Nifty\u2019s performance has been lacklustre in the year so far, bluechip heavyweights Reliance Industries, Titan and Axis Bank have outperformed the index many times over. Interestingly, shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries have returned 24% since January, making it one of the best Nifty performers in the calendar year so far, according to a report. \u00a0 According to a report by Motilal Oswal, shares of UPL (+28%), Titan Co (+24%), Reliance Industries (+24%), Tata Motors (+24%) and Axis Bank (+24%) were the top performers in the calendar year so far. Notably, shares including M&M (-20%), Hero Moto (-19%), Indiabulls Hsg (-19%), Vedanta (-18%) and Eicher Motors (-12%) were the worst performers in the period, noted the report. Also read:\u00a0AMUL disses consumer slowdown, says its customer base secure; MD Sodhi shares success formula Interestingly, stocks of Yes Bank (-39%), Indiabulls Hsg (-19%), Bharti Infratel (-16%), Indusind Bank (-10%) and Vedanta (-9%) were among the biggest Nifty losers in April, while shares of \u00a0Tata Motors (+23%), Wipro (+17%), Ultratech (+16%), TCS (+13%) and HCL Tech (+9%) were the top performers in the month. Watch:\u00a0Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers speaks on dull market situation \ufeff Taking stock of the latest Q4 earnings, Motilal Oswal said that while the overall macros have been stable, there has been no firepower in earnings so far. The firm said that 4QFY19 earnings season has begun on an expected note, with headline numbers meeting expectations for the 54 MOSL universe companies and 16 Nifty companies that have declared numbers so far. \u201cCommentaries on consumption have turned a tad weaker for both Automobiles and Consumer Staples. Banks, however, reported a further improvement in asset quality trends. The earnings season has been devoid of any fireworks as yet and broadly tracked the earlier quarter\u2019s trend of earnings downgrades outweighing upgrades,\u201d said the report.\u00a0The near-term direction of the stock market will be decided by political developments observed Motilal Oswal, adding that the election outcome will induce elevated volatility in the equity, bond and currency markets.