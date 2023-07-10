Reliance Industries stock jumps over 3% today on Jio Financial Services demerger; Should you buy or sell RIL?

Reliance Industries share price soared 3.5% to Rs 2,727.8 today after the announcement that Reliance Retail will reduce its equity share capital to limit it to the promoters and the holding company. Mukesh Ambani-led firm said that the Reliance Retail board has approved the reduction of the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company Reliance Retail Ventures. The shareholders of Reliance Retail – which is unlisted – will receive Rs 1,362 per share. RIL’s market capitalization surged above Rs 18.44 lakh crore today.

Separately, Reliance Industries has decided to demerge its financial services unit Reliance Strategic Investments. RIL has fixed July 20 as the record date to determine the equity shareholders entitled to receive shares of Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL). Under the scheme of the arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date. Reliance Strategic Investments will then be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

Should you buy, sell or hold RIL stock?

RIL: Buy; Target Price – Rs 2825

“JFS owns 6.1% in RIL, which is valued at INR1.1t. This would represent a substantial portion (~90%) of JFS’s net worth. Excluding investments in RIL shares, JFS’s net worth would be ~Rs 100b. Assuming that the investments in RIL shares represent ~90% of JFS’s net worth, the book value per share of JFS would be ~ RS 190. (Refer Exhibit 1). Our current SOTP-based TP of Rs 2,825 for RIL does not include the JFS value; hence, this event could lead to value-unlocking potential for RIL,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.