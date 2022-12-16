Reliance Industries shares rise 1.5%, ONGC gains 2% intraday as govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil

Reliance Industries and ONGC share prices gained over 1.5% intraday as the government slashed windfall tax on diesel exports and locally produced crude oil on Thursday. Reliance Industries shares opened at Rs 2,571, gaining over 1.5% to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,618. ONGC touched a high of Rs 150.5, up 2% from yesterday’s close of Rs 147.45 on the NSE before giving up some of its gains to trade at Rs 148.

This jump comes as the windfall tax on crude oil produced by firms like ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corportation) has been slashed to Rs 1,700/t from Rs 4,900/t, according to the government notification. The levy on high-speed diesel for exports has been revised to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 8 per liter. Tax on Aviation fuel ATF has been reduced to Rs 1.5 per liter from Rs 5 per litre. The updated rates come into effect on December 16.

Windfall tax has been revised by the government every fortnight since it was imposed. The latest revision sees the tax on domestically produced oil reduced by around 65%. India began to impose windfall taxes July 1 onwards, as more nations began to tax the super normal profits of energy companies, amid an energy crisis.