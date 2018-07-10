Reliance Industries shares gain 3 per cent; m-cap rises by Rs 19,247 crore

Reliance Industries shares gain 3 percent

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 3 per cent today amid reports that Reliance-BP joint venture bid for licence to retail gas in 15 cities. The stock gained 3.02 per cent to end at Rs 1,025.75 on BSE. During the day, it soared 3.29 per cent to Rs 1,028.50.

RIL topped the Sensex gainers list.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 2.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,025.70. Led by the surge in the stock price, the company’s market valuation rose by Rs 19,247.12 crore to Rs 6,49,956.12 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 6.11 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Earlier, there were reports that India Gas Solutions — the 50:50 JV of UK’s BP plc and Reliance Industries — would be bidding for licence to retail gas in 15 cities.