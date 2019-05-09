Reliance Industries shares extend losses after Morgan Stanley’s downgrade; firm loses Rs 88,000 crore in mcap

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries extended losses on Thursday, after global firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock. RIL share price tanked by more than 3% to hit the day\u2019s low at Rs 1,259.15. Notably, the shares have lost more than 10% this week alone, taking the overall mcap loss to more than Rs 88,000 crore in the period. Also read:\u00a0Over 100 years of RoohAfza: Drink which survived partition now faces shortage crisis In the latest Jan-Mar period, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a drop in standalone net profit for the first time in 17 quarters. Reliance Industries net profit came in Rs 10,362 crore. The firm\u2019s gross refining margin (GRM) \u2014 a key metric of its profitability from turning crude oil into petroleum products \u2014 also came in lower at $8.2 per barrel, compared to $8.8 per barrel in the previous quarter. Also read:\u00a0Modi rule weakened economy, govt misleading people with hollow claims, says Chidambaram Taking stock of the reported results, global firm Morgan Stanley said that is expects the 2-year earnings upswing to reverse. The rising glut in gas and polyester could also slow down in 2020. The upside appears limited amid core business drags, noted Morgan Stanley in the report. The firm has downgraded the stock to equal-weight with a target price of Rs 1,349. Notably, the stock has seen a lower grade after 2 years of outperformance. \u201cWe expect Reliance Industries earnings growth to halve in FY20, after a 17% CAGR in FY17-19,\u201d Morgan Stanley said in the report. Watch: Song on stock market by Vijay Kedia \ufeff Interestingly, the shares had hit a fresh record record high last week, taking the firm just inches away from hitting the Rs 9 lakh crore mcap mark. However, since then, the shares have corrected by nearly 10% eroding the firm\u2019s market cap to the current level of 8.08 lakh crore. \u00a0 (Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related decision)