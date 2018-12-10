Reliance Industries share price falls over 4%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower ahead of poll results

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 10:39 AM

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares fell over 4 percent today as the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex plunged 550 points Monday in view of exit poll results ahead of outcome of state elections, weakening rupee and crude oil price rise amid rise in US-China trade tensions.

ril sharesReliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares fell over 4 percent today.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares fell over 4 percent today as the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex plunged 550 points Monday in view of exit poll results ahead of outcome of state elections, weakening rupee and crude oil price rise amid rise in US-China trade tensions. The RIL shares fell 47.30 points, or 4.17 percent, to Rs 1085.95, losing the most among the 30-participants of the index today.

After opening at Rs 1112.65, the RIL shares dropped to the day’s low to Rs 1084.30. RIL shares closed on Friday at Rs 1133.25.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex tanks 600 pts, Nifty nears 10,500; Kotak Mahindra slumps 3%; RIL down 4%

Other than Reliance Industries, the top laggards in the early trade include Adani Ports, PowerGrid, Coal India, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and ICICI Bank, falling up to 4 percent at the time of reporting.

Taking stock of the choppy trade witnessed on share market this morning, economist Surjit Bhalla said that the markets are volatile due to a sell-off in US equities, and not because of the ongoing state elections. Ahead of the outcome scheduled for tomorrow, Bhalla told CNBC TV18 that the BJP is likely to win MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He expects BJP to win about 115 seats in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from Friday when producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated producers agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.15 per barrel at 0129 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Reliance Industries share price falls over 4%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower ahead of poll results
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition