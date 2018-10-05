Reliance Industries share price down 16% in 4 trading days in October; a safe bet to buy now?

While Indian equity markets tumbled on Friday, RIL shares closed at Rs 1,049.85 per share on the BSE.

Reliance Industries share price: Mukesh Ambani’s oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd’s share price is down 16% in just four days of trading so far in October, potentially offering a great opportunity to investors to take a position in the blue-chip stock.

While Indian equity markets tumbled on Friday, RIL shares closed at Rs 1,049.85 per share on the BSE, down 6.31% from its previous close. This extended Thursday’s 7.2% fall. At this price, the stock is down 16.55% from Rs 1,258.20 at the closing of 28 September, and according to an expert, is a safe bet.

During the day’s trade, Reliance Industries shares dived 7.23% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,039.55 per share, a level that was last seen on July 11 this year when the stock had closed at Rs 1,036.35 on the BSE. At the end of Friday’s trade, the market-capitalisation of the Mukesh Ambani-led company stood at Rs 6,65,441.16 crore.

While investors continued to book profits for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, veteran trader SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com asserts that Reliance Industries is the safest stock now at the Rs-1,050 level.

“There is only one negative in the market right now and that is crude prices. If it (crude) starts correcting to $80-82 levels, that will give some respite… and rupee may strengthen against the dollar which can be seen as some kind of stability coming into the market,” SP Tulsian said to CNBC TV18.

“Taking that into consideration, probably RIL looks like the safest stock now at the 1,050-level… So, one could start buying in a staggered manner at Rs 1,080 and can look to add on every fall. The stock is looking very good at the current level,” Tulsian said.

Among the stocks that had contributed to the Sensex’s rally in the past months, Reliance Industries has seen the least amount of profit booking, according to Tulsian. “If we really see the situation which has prevailed in the last 35-40 days, in fact all the sector stocks that have risen in the last 3-5 months, have seen profit booking, And on a relative basis, I think the profit booking is seen to be least in case of Reliance Industries,” said Tulsian.

Only a day before, Reliance Industries shares marked its steepest fall in 2018 amid rising trade volumes. The shares of the oil-to-telecom led conglomerate dropped the most in over two years, down 7.18% to a low of Rs 1,118.55 on the NSE. RIL share price had tanked 7% to a low of Rs 1,120 on the Sensex.