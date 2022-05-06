Reliance Industries Results LIVE: RIL to report Q4 earnings soon; Jio profit rises 24% on-year

RIL Q4 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will announce its quarterly results today, for the January-March period and also the financial year 2021-22. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to post tepid earnings with the telecom business, Reliance Jio, continuing to face subscriber churn. Analysts believe the rising commodity prices across the globe, owing to supply bottlenecks, are likely to affect Reliance Industries’ earnings and put the focus back on the traditional cash cow of Mukesh Ambani’s business. Investors will also be keenly watching management comments on Reliance Retail’s growth outlook with the Future Group deal now called off and also on the new energy business which has been the talking points since last year. Ahead of the results, RIL share price closed down 0.74% at Rs 2,621 per share.
As on 31st March 2022, Reliance Jio has total outstanding Commercial Papers amounting to Rs 17,837 crore (net of discount).
In recent months, global energy sector has been volatile with a succession of events around the world rocking the stability of supply, demand fluctuations and pricing trends. ICICI Securities said that the recent trend in pricing could support a sharp boost to OTC earnings over FY23-24E. “Our estimates suggest that against GRMs for FY20 of US$8.9/bbl (last full reporting year when RIL disclosed GRMs), FY22/23/24E can see GRMs of US$7.9/11.9/12.0 per bbl, respectively, supporting earnings materially,” ICICI Securities said.
Morgan Stanley expects Reliance Industries to report a tepid quarter with 5% EBITDA and 4% earnings growth on-quarter. “Telecom could continue to see pressure from declining subscribers, though most of last year’s tariff hikes will filter into profits starting F4Q22. Consumer retail should see steady growth with rising store count despite some inflationary pressure,” analysts said.
Reliance Jio reported a revenue of Rs 76,977 crore in the 12-months that ended in March 2022. This was an improvement, when compared to Rs 69,888 crore Jio managed in the financial year 2021.
Reliance Jio posted 24% increase in standalone profit after tax to Rs 4,173 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,360 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing.
Reliance Jio reported a 20.25% on-year growth in Januar-March quarter. Jio revenue came in at Rs 20,901 crore.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may report sombre earnings for January-March quarter earnings due to a drag on its telecom business, shifting investor focus back on the energy vertical – the company’s traditional mainstay. The energy business could have come to the rescue for RIL in the fiscal fourth quarter, with refinery margins doubling on the back of tighter energy markets, said analysts at Morgan Stanley. The multi-year earnings upgrade cycle is still fully in play, according to analysts who have RIL stock as their top pick with a target price of Rs 2,926 per share, up 10.8% from Thursday’s closing price of Rs 2,640.75per share.