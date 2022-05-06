Reliance Industries Results LIVE: RIL to report Q4 earnings soon; Jio profit rises 24% on-year

RIL Q4 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will announce its quarterly results today, for the January-March period and also the financial year 2021-22. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to post tepid earnings with the telecom business, Reliance Jio, continuing to face subscriber churn. Analysts believe the rising commodity prices across the globe, owing to supply bottlenecks, are likely to affect Reliance Industries’ earnings and put the focus back on the traditional cash cow of Mukesh Ambani’s business. Investors will also be keenly watching management comments on Reliance Retail’s growth outlook with the Future Group deal now called off and also on the new energy business which has been the talking points since last year. Ahead of the results, RIL share price closed down 0.74% at Rs 2,621 per share.