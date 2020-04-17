Reliance Industries raises Rs 8,500 crore using cheaper NCD funds; plans to replace high-cost rupee debt

The funds raised will be used by RIL to replace the high-cost rupee debt.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), taking advantage of the cheaper funds flooding the debt market, has raised Rs 8,500 crore from the sale of non-convertible debentures (NCD) with a coupon of 7.2%.The funds raised will be used by RIL to replace the high-cost rupee debt. Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) has flushed the debt markets with funds, under which banks have been asked to invest 50% of the funds in commercial papers, corporate bonds and debentures with an aim to keep liquidity in the secondary markets.

The issue, which had hit the market Thursday, has been mostly subscribed by State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, news agency PTI reported. The 7.2% coupon offered by RIL gives a 280 bps premium on the 4.4% repo rate. According to an exchange filing, RIL plans to use the funds gathered from the sale of NCDs to repay its existing rupee loans. Even after being the most cash-rich company in India, RIL sits on a debt pile of Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

RIL’s initial plan was to mop up Rs 9,000 crore in two tranches — two components — a Rs 4,500 crore fixed rate tranche, along with another Rs 4,500 crore tranche with floating rate. Both the issues will offer a coupon of 7.2% to 4.4% of repo, with a spread of 2.8%. The RIL debentures are rated AAA/Stable by both Crisil and Care Ratings.

The face value of each NCD will be Rs 10 lakh, which amounts to Rs 3,000 crore along with an option to oversubscribe up to Rs 1,500 crore, summing up to Rs 4,500 crore. RIL offered a floating interest rate tranche, under which, the company issued 35,000 unsecured redeemable, non-convertible debentures under the PPD Series K2, having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating in cash to Rs 3,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,000 crore, aggregating to Rs 4,500 crore.

The central banks had planned to pump Rs 1 lakh crore into the market through the TLTRO. Of the total amount, RBI has successfully infused Rs 75,000 crore into the system and the final tranche is in the market as this copy is being written. According to the announcement on targeted LTRO, made on March 27, lenders get three-year funds at the repo rate of 4.40 per cent. Banks have to invest 50 per cent of the fund in corporate debt. The funds have been earmarked for both secondary markets and primary issues.

On friday the RBI announced TLTRO 2.0, under which banks have been asked to disburse Rs 50,000 crores to mid and small size non-banking financial companies. RBI took note of the TLTRO it announced on March 27, acknowledging that it has largely benefitted large corporates and public-sector entities.