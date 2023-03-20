Reliance Industries, Pfizer among 245 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 26 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded snapped their two-day gaining streak on Monday. Sensex fell around 750 points to 57,231 while Nifty 50 sank below 16,900 after erasing the previous session’s gains amid a volatile market. The broader markets traded in the red, the worst loser was Nifty Midcap 50, down 1.74%. Sectorally, all indices followed suit, trading with sharp cuts. Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank were the worst hit, down up to 2.82%. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Adani Enterprises are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are BPCL, Divi’s Lab, Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Unilever, with BPCL up 2.11%. The biggest laggards are Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, with Bajaj Finserv down 4.76%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 38 stocks hit their upper price band. Kiri Industries, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Medico Remedies, Asian Energy Services, One Point One Solutions, Kohinoor Foods, Sintex Plastics Technology were among the scrips. 70 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Patanjali Foods, PC Jewellers, Brooks Laboratories, Apollo Micro Systems, MEP Infrastructure Developers. Additionally, 24 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 26 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Safari Industries (India), Blue Star, KPIT Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Goyal Aluminiums, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Tarmat, Medico Remedies, Marksans Pharma, Soma Textiles & Industries, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Binani Industries, W S Industries (I) among others.

Alternatively, 245 stocks including Blue Dart Express, Bayer Cropscience, Pfizer, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, V-Mart Retail, Reliance Industries, Balaji Amines, Mphasis, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vinati Organics, Aavas Financiers, HDFC Asset Management Company, Venky’s (India), Lux Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Astec LifeSciences, Sheela Foam, Cheviot Company, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Central Depository Services (India), Fairchem Organics, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Meghmani Finechem, Excel Industries, DCM Shriram, TTK Prestige, Max Financial Services, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Tanla Platforms, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Novartis India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Wheels India, Aarti Surfactants, Alembic Pharmaceuticals are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

CSL Finance, Caplin Point Laboratories, UTI Asset Management Company , HDFC Asset Management Company, Kamdhenu, Cochin Shipyard, Aarti Drugs are among the volume gainers on the NSE.