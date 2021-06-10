Reliance Industries partly paid shares relist at Rs 1,570; trim discount to fully paid-up stocks 

The scrip now quotes at a discount of just Rs 619 per share to the full paid-up Reliance Industries stocks that trade at Rs 2,189 apiece.
Reliance Industries’ partly paid shares relisted on the stock exchanges today and began trading at Rs 1,570 per share, after investors paid the first call amount, due last month. The scrip now trades at a discount of just Rs 619 per share to the full paid-up Reliance Industries stocks that trade at Rs 2,189 apiece. Including the partial payment at the time of subscription, investors have now paid have the amount of the issue price of Rs 1,257. Trading in the partly paid shares was halted last month at a price of Rs 982 apiece. Since then RIL stock has soared 14%.
