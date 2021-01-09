Mukesh Ambani slips further on world’s top 10 richest billionaires list; RIL stock off 22% from record high

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, today Mukesh Ambani has come down to 13th spot with total net worth at $74.3 billion (Rs 5.45 lakh crore). Image: Bloomberg

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has further slipped in the list of world’s richest billionaires. Last year in December, India’s richest person was out of the top 10 richest billionaires list and stood at 11th position with a net worth at $76.5 billion (Rs 5.63 lakh crore). According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, today Mukesh Ambani has come down to 13th spot with a total net worth at $74.3 billion (Rs 5.45 lakh crore). Also, Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk dethroned Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and became the world’s richest person on the planet with a net worth of $209 billion. While Jeff Bezos’s net worth stood at $186 billion. The other three people in the top five list are Bill Gates with $134 billion, Bernard Arnault with $117 billion and Mark Zukerberg with $101 billion net worth.

RIL share price plunges over 22% from record high

According to the Bloomberg data, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate surged past Europe’s richest person in August 2020, and became the world’s fourth-richest person on the planet. During that time, Ambani had a total net worth of $80.6 billion (Rs 5.91 lakh crore). Mukesh Ambani’s RIL share price hit a 52-week low of Rs 878 apiece on March 23, 2020, and zoomed 170 per cent to a record high of Rs 2,368.80 in September 2020. From Friday’s close, RIL shares are off 22.5 per cent in over three months. Yesterday, Reliance Industries Ltd share price ended at Rs 1,933.70 apiece, up 1.15 per cent. So far in January 2021, RIL shares have declined 2.67 per cent. While in the calendar year 2020, Reliance Industries shares have rallied nearly 31 per cent, ending at Rs 1,984.65 per share.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffet also slipped to the seventh position with a total net worth at $88.7 billion from the previous sixth position. While Chinese billionaire businessman Zhong Shanshan made his place in world’s top 10 richest billionaire list and stood at sixth spot with a total net worth of $95.1 billion.

Google co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin were at the eighth spot ($84.5 billion) and ninth position (81.8 billion), respectively. Larry Ellison of Oracle Corporation slipped to the tenth spot from the previous ninth position with a total net worth of $81.2 billion. Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer stood at 11th position in the list with a net worth of $79.5 billion.