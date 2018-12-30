Reliance Industries leads the pack of nine top-10 firms collectively adding Rs 57,263 crore in m-cap

By: | Published: December 30, 2018 10:22 AM

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 57,263.16 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topping the chart.

Reliance Industries leads the pack of nine top-10 firms collectively adding Rs 57,263 crore in m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 57,263.16 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topping the chart.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only firm to witness a decline in its market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Apart from TCS, companies including HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC made gains in their m-cap.

RIL’s market valuation soared Rs 17,413.29 crore to Rs 7,13,595.29 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 9,694.54 crore to Rs 3,40,435.54 crore and that of ITC surged Rs 6,813.8 crore to Rs 3,45,301.80 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys advanced by Rs 5,194.29 crore to Rs 2,87,282.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 5,152.2 crore to Rs 2,32,537.20 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation went up by Rs 3,591.95 crore to Rs 5,77,322.95 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 3,571.75 crore to Rs 3,93,987.75 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank moved up by Rs 3,331.86 crore to Rs 2,37,396.86 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose by Rs 2,499.48 crore to Rs 2,62,784.48 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of TCS fell by Rs 543.91 crore to Rs 7,11,377.09 crore.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points to close Friday’s session at 36,076.72.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL emerged as the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Reliance Industries leads the pack of nine top-10 firms collectively adding Rs 57,263 crore in m-cap
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition