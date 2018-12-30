Reliance Industries leads the pack of nine top-10 firms collectively adding Rs 57,263 crore in m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 57,263.16 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topping the chart.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only firm to witness a decline in its market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Apart from TCS, companies including HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC made gains in their m-cap.

RIL’s market valuation soared Rs 17,413.29 crore to Rs 7,13,595.29 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 9,694.54 crore to Rs 3,40,435.54 crore and that of ITC surged Rs 6,813.8 crore to Rs 3,45,301.80 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys advanced by Rs 5,194.29 crore to Rs 2,87,282.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 5,152.2 crore to Rs 2,32,537.20 crore.

HDFC Bank’s valuation went up by Rs 3,591.95 crore to Rs 5,77,322.95 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 3,571.75 crore to Rs 3,93,987.75 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank moved up by Rs 3,331.86 crore to Rs 2,37,396.86 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose by Rs 2,499.48 crore to Rs 2,62,784.48 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of TCS fell by Rs 543.91 crore to Rs 7,11,377.09 crore.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points to close Friday’s session at 36,076.72.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL emerged as the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.