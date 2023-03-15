Reliance Industries, HDFC AMC, Pfizer among 103 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows; 22 hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Wednesday, after paring early morning gains. Nifty 50 was at 17,048.4, up by 5 points while Sensex was at 57,857, down 0.07%. The broader markets also were in green, with Nifty Smallcap 100 up by over 1%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, L&T are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, L&T, Adani Enterprises, with Asian Paints up 3.07%. The biggest laggards are Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, and Axis Bank, with Nestle India down 1.45%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 58 stocks hit their upper price band. Rama Steel Tubes, Vertoz Advertising, Rama Phosphates, Kshitij Polyline, SVP Global Textiles, Radhika Jeweltech, Lexus Granto (India), DB Realty were among the scrips. 44 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Steel Exchange India, Stampede Capital, Kamata Hotels (I), Arshiya, PC Jeweller. Additionally, 13 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 22 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Foseco India, Cummins India, Technocraft Industries (India), Poly Medicure, Sonata Software, H.G. Infra Engineering, Cigniti Technologies, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Goyal Aluminiums, Zen Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Petronet LNG, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Lexus Granito (India), Tarmat, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Marine Electricals (India) among others.

Alternatively, 103 stocks including Bharat Rasayan, Gillette India, Pfizer, Reliance Industries, Balaji Amine, HDFC Asset Management Company, Venky’s (India), Astral, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Muthoot Finance, IPCA Laboratories, Piramal Enterprises, Eris Lifesciences, Rossari Biotech, SMS Lifesciences India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Stove Kraft, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Visaka Industries , Heranba Industries, Swelect Energy Systems, Greenpanel Industries, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Aro Granite Industries, Hikal, Bang Overseas, Intrasoft Technologies, Lagnam Spintex, Kopran, HEC Infra Projects are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.