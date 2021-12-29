Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ITC, PVR, INOX among stocks in focus today

Sensex is currently sitting at 57,897 while NSE Nifty 50 index is at 17,233.

Sensex and Nifty continued to surge higher for the second day straight on Tuesday as bulls attempted to come back. With the end of the year close, Dalal Street seems to be getting back in the groove with reduced FII activity. Sensex is currently sitting at 57,897 while NSE Nifty 50 index is at 17,233. “Reduced FII activity and positive news flow around economic growth have helped the market over the last few days. We expect the market to remain sideways with positive bias until the end of the year,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Volatility could increase as markets near the monthly F&O expiry session.

Bharti Airtel and TCS: Telecom major Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to build a 5G-based remote working technology using robotics, according to a joint statement. TCS during the trials has successfully tested two use cases of its Neural Manufacturing solutions on Airtel’s 5G testbed in Manesar — remote robotics operations, and vision-based quality inspection, they said.

Reliance Industries: India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday talked about leadership transition at his energy-to-retail conglomerate. Mukesh Ambani attending the Reliance Family Day said that he wants the process of transition to be accelerated with seniors, including him, yielding to the younger generation.

ITC: Cigarette to hospitality major ITC on Tuesday commissioned its first off-site solar plant in Tamil Nadu set up at an investment of Rs 76 crore. The project, in line with ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri’s vision, where ITC plans to meet 100% of the entire grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030.

Multiplex stocks: Stock such as PVR, INOX Leisure could again be in focus today as investors gauge the hit on business as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 increases its reach. Delhi has already imposed restrictions that will hit business.

Indigo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks could take a hit as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 impacts travels.

Bank stocks: Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday showed that despite the pandemic, the asset quality of scheduled commercial banks has improved. Data showed that the GNPA ratio for such banks was at 6.9% at the end of September 2021, down from 7.3% in March.

Textile stocks: Center on Tuesday issued operational guidelines for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the textiles sector with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore. Textiles such as Shiva Mills, Loyal Textile Mills, HP Cotton Textile Mills, and Anjani Synthetics rallied in double digits on Tuesday.