Stocks in focus: Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, among others to remain in action today

Domestic benchmark indices are set open on a strong footing today, taking cues from global peers that were seen reacting positively to the news of Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine that has so far yielded positive results in the human trials. Indian equity benchmarks are also to react to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country, now over 1 lakh. “For the coming session, 8800-8750 would now be seen as crucial support and any decisive move below this would certainly negate the hopes of any recovery, at least for a while. On the flipside, 8920 followed by 9000 remains to be an immediate hurdle now. It is important to note that if we have to regain any strength, we need to reclaim 9000 convincingly,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Stocks in focus today:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant posted a Rs 5,237 crore loss in its January-March quarter results. This was largely owing to the exceptional items. Revenue for Bharti Airtel, however, jumped to Rs 23,722 crore from Rs 20,602 crore a year ago.

Reliance Industries: India’s most valuable company will open its rights issue tomorrow to raise Rs 53,000 crore from shareholders. Interestingly the Mukesh Ambani led firm will only ask subscribers of the rights issue to pay 25% of the subscription fee up-front, rest will be taken in two installments next year. Reliance Industries, in a presentation ahead of the rights issue has fashioned itself as a software company keeping the oil to chemical business second.

Results today: Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, and Apollo Tyres are among the companies that will report their quarterly earnings for the January-March quarter today.

Bank Stocks: Bank stocks dragged the stock market down on Monday as all big names tanked. HDFC Bank ended the day down 5.65% while SBI Bank tanked 6.58%. Nifty Bank index dived 6.69% with none of the constituents ending the day in the green.

Vedanta Limited: The Anil Agarwal led company, in a filing to the bourses on Monday said that the Board of Directors has approved the proposed delisting of the company from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.