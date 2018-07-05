Reliance Industries AGM 2018 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani likely to announce JioFiber launch, expansion plans

The Chairman of the oil-telecom conglomerate Mukesh Ambani is expected is expected to make some major announcements today.

Reliance Industries AGM 2018 Live Update: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is all set to convene its 41st Annual General Meeting today. The Chairman of the oil-telecom conglomerate Mukesh Ambani is expected is expected to make some major announcements today. The AGM of Reliance Industries will begin at 11:00 AM at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai. As always, the much awaited meeting will be closely watched by analysts and investors alike. Last year, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of JioPhone, virtually free of cost, with a refundable Rs 1,500 security deposit. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is liley to announce the commercial launch of wired broadband service JioFiber today. We take a look at what could be on cards today. We bring you Live updates from RIL’s 41st AGM.