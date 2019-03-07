Reliance Capital, Zee entertainment, Infosys among stocks in focus

Indian indices are likely to trade mixed today taking cues from subdued Asian and US stocks. The SGX Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 11,088.50 indicating a weak opening for the Nifty and Sensex.

Stocks to watch today

Reliance Capital Ltd: CARE Ratings has revised its rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications) for long-term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company. It stated this action is primarily due to delay in monetising the non-core investments coupled with lower than envisaged fund inflows and tighter funding environment prevailing for the NBFC sector.

Tata Power: It crossed 7 lakh consumer base mark in Mumbai and is also expanding into businesses including residential solar rooftop services, EV infrastructure and solar micro grids and home automation.

Zee Entertainment: Shares of Zee Entertainment will assume focus, after global firm CLSA said that the management change is likely to make strategic sale at a premium.

HDFC: HDFC board approved interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. Record date is March 25.

Infosys: The IT major is in focus today after global firm CLSA said that Infosys is its top pick in the sector. CLSA has a target stock price of Rs 930 on the shares.