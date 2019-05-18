Reliance Capital to raise Rs 10,000 crore in current fiscal by selling assets

By: |
Published: May 18, 2019 11:15:54 PM

Cash-strapped Reliance Capital Saturday said it expects to raise Rs 10,000 crore by selling assets and cut down its debt by about 50 per cent in the current fiscal.

Reliance Capital to raise Rs 10,000 crore in current fiscal by selling assetsReliance Capital to raise Rs 10,000 crore in current fiscal by selling assets

Cash-strapped Reliance Capital Saturday said it expects to raise Rs 10,000 crore by selling assets and cut down its debt by about 50 per cent in the current fiscal.

The company has been working diligently to ensure timely debt repayments and is regular in all its debt payments, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

The company’s asset monetisation plan is on track, it said, adding, it is in the process of monetising its entire 42.88 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, which at current market price is valued at over Rs 5,000 crore.

It has also announced its plans to monetise 49 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance Company and the DRHP has recently been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The company is at an advanced stage of monetisation of several of its non-core investments, the statement said.

“Based on the above, the company expects to realise minimum proceeds of over Rs 10,000 crore, and sharply cut its overall debt by more than 50 per cent within the current financial year,” it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Reliance Capital to raise Rs 10,000 crore in current fiscal by selling assets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition