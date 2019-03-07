Reliance Capital share price slumps 4% after CARE downgrade; key things to know

Reliance Capital has however said that the rating downgrade is without any rationale or justification and CARE totally disregarded imminent liquidity events.

Billionaire Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital shares slumped after CARE Ratings downgraded its credit rating to A+ for the long-term debt programme. Reliance Capital share price slumped more than 4% to hit an intraday low of Rs 182.45 on BSE.

CARE Ratings has revised Reliance Capital’s long term debt programme, market linked debentures and subordinated debt rating to A+ (credit watch with developing implications). “CARE has stated this action is primarily due to delay in monetising the non-core investments coupled with lower than envisaged fund inflows and tighter funding environment prevailing for the NBFC sector,” Reliance Capital said in a statement on the exchange.

Reliance Capital has however said that the rating downgrade is without any rationale or justification and CARE totally disregarded imminent liquidity events that will substantially reduce the overall debt of the company. “…The rating agency arbitrarily refused to provide the Company an opportunity to meet the external member of the Review Committee and address any concerns,” said the firm adding that, the constitution of the Review Committee is itself totally biased as the majority is comprised of employees of the rating agency, reporting to a common head, thus turning the entire review process prescribed by capital markets regulator SEBI into a “futile, pointless and unfair” exercise.

Earlier on Tuesday ICRA had also downgraded its rating by one notch to A1 for Reliance Capital’s short-term debt programme. The company had called the revision in rating as “unjustified and inappropriate”.

The debt-laden company is in the process of reducing its debt by Rs 10,000-12,000 crore in next three to four months by monetising its entire 42.88% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management which is currently valued at over Rs 5000 crore and 49% stake in its wholly-owned Reliance General Insurance Company . It hopes to slash its debt by a substantial 50-60%, besides clearing all short term maturities.The company is also at an advanced stage of monetization of several of its non-core investments.