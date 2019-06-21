Reliance Capital reduces outstanding commercial papers to Rs 75 crore

By: |
Updated: June 21, 2019 8:14:25 PM

"The company has redeemed CPs of Rs 875 crore on the respective due dates in the past 2 months, and the outstanding CP is now Rs 75 crore, which will also duly be redeemed on its maturity date i.e. July 24, 2019," it said in a regulatory filing.

Stocks of Reliance Capital Friday closed 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 68.55 on the BSE.

Reliance Capital Friday said it has reduced outstanding commercial papers (CPs) to Rs 75 crore from Rs 950 crore earlier. “ICRA had revised the ratings on our short-term debt programme (CPs) of Rs 950 crore to A4 on April 26, 2019. “The company has redeemed CPs of Rs 875 crore on the respective due dates in the past 2 months, and the outstanding CP is now Rs 75 crore, which will also duly be redeemed on its maturity date i.e. July 24, 2019,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Stocks of Reliance Capital Friday closed 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 68.55 on the BSE.

