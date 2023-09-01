Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliance Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1986PLC165645 and registration number is 165645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 253.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹242.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliance Capital Ltd. is -0.19 and PB ratio of Reliance Capital Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹18.45 and 52-week low of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.