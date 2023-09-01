Follow Us

Reliance Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIANCE CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.60 Closed
4.920.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliance Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.60₹9.60
₹9.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.65₹18.45
₹9.60
Open Price
₹9.60
Prev. Close
₹9.15
Volume
2,73,560

Reliance Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.6
  • R29.6
  • R39.6
  • Pivot
    9.6
  • S19.6
  • S29.6
  • S39.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.129.41
  • 1014.799.7
  • 2014.639.7
  • 5013.529.49
  • 10013.729.78
  • 20014.510.91

Reliance Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.92-0.526.6710.34-34.022.13-97.98
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Reliance Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliance Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliance Capital Ltd.

Reliance Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1986PLC165645 and registration number is 165645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 253.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani
    Chairman
  • Ms. Chhaya Virani
    Director
  • Mr. Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Sarin
    Director
  • Dr. Thomas Mathew
    Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Tiwari
    Director

FAQs on Reliance Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹242.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliance Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliance Capital Ltd. is -0.19 and PB ratio of Reliance Capital Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliance Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliance Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliance Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹18.45 and 52-week low of Reliance Capital Ltd. is ₹7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

