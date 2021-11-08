Reliance, Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma, Future Retail, NTPC, IndusInd Bank stocks in focus

Nifty futures were trading 71 points or 0.40 per cent up at 18,011.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.
Nifty futures were trading 71 points or 0.40 per cent up at 18,011.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Today, all eyes would be on Paytm IPO, which is touted as India’s biggest-ever IPO. Before this, Coal India had the biggest public issue of more than Rs 15,000 crore in October 2010. This week, participants will be closely eyeing macroeconomic data i.e. IIP and CPI inflation of November 12. “Indications are in the favour of further consolidation however the range could be broader next week. On the downside, Nifty would find support around 17,750-17,600 levels. In case of a rebound, the resistance remains intact at the 18,000-18,100 zone. Amid all, we’re still seeing noticeable action on both sides so participants should maintain their focus on stock selection and overnight risk management,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking, said.
Stocks to watch
Britannia Industries: BSE-listed companies such as Britannia Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Sobha, Shankara Building Products, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Wockhardt, Action Construction Equipment, Balrampur Chini Mills, Elgi Equipments, GVK power, HG Infra Engineering, KRBL, MM Forgings, Pricol, PTC India Financial Services, Talbros Automotive Components, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will release their September quarter earnings on 8 November 2021.
Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is not relocating to London, Reliance Industries has said in a statement. In brief release issued on Friday, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate categorically rubbished the latest media reports that claimed Ambani, and his family will be dividing their time between their Mumbai abode and newly acquired London property.
Future Retail: In escalation of the Future group-Amazon feud, Future Retail Ltd’s independent directors have urged the Competition Commission to revoke the approval given two years ago for Amazon’s deal with Future Coupons, alleging that the e-commerce major had made false statements for getting the regulatory nod.
NTPC: Power Minister R K Singh on Sunday said state-owned power giant NTPC needs to keep growing as energy demand in India is increasing at a rapid pace. NTPC celebrated its Raising Day, completing 46 years of excellence and leadership.
IndusInd Bank: Terming whistleblower allegations on loan evergreening as “grossly inaccurate and baseless”, Indusind Bank on Saturday admitted to have disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May owing to a “technical glitch”.
