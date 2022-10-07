Reliance, Adani group, Ujjivan SFB, Future Retail, Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, Titan, HCL Tech stocks in focus on 7 Oct

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in red on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 32.5 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 17,283.5 levels. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 157 points or 0.3 per cent up at 58,222, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 58 points or 0.3 per cent to settle at 17,332. Analysts expect Nifty to consolidate around 17,200-17,400 zones and then head towards 17600 – 17700. “With earning season about to begin and pre-quarterly updates coming in, we expect stock specific action to continue in the markets,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Reliance Industries Ltd: More Reliance Industries-backed firms are likely to join the government’s e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), T Koshy, chief executive officer (CEO), ONDC, told a TV channel on Thursday.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Poonawalla Fincorp on Thursday said it registered a 44% on-year growth and an 8% sequential rise in consolidated disbursement to Rs 3,720 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Organic disbursement contributed around 97% to total disbursements, against 80% in Q1FY23.

Adani Group: With the National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity in place, Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group is set to give momentum to its logistic business by commissioning six more Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in the next two years across five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Telangana.

Future Retail: Future Retail’s (FRL) resolution professional has called for expressions of interest (EoIs) from prospective buyers under its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, with October 20 as the deadline for submitting the bids.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank recorded a 44 per cent growth in gross loan book at Rs 20,938 crore at the end of September 2022 driven by micro, affordable housing and individual borrowings.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has launched Airtel 5G Plus in 8 key Indian cities. The company informed that customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.

Titan Company: Titan Company posted 18% sales growth in Q2FY23, adding 105 stores during the quarter. The company witnessed healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% on-year.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies, and Google Cloud has expanded strategic partnership to accelerate digital services for enterprises.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Nykaa signed a strategic partnership with Middle East-based retailer Apparel Group. The company along with Apparel Group will recreate omnichannel beauty retail platform in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

