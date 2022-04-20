Reliance, ACC, L&T Infotech, Indian Hotels, Glenmark Lifesciences, Eveready Industries stocks to watch

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, one day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 87.50 points or 0.52 per cent up at 17,017.50 on Singaporean Exchange. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 703 points or 1.23% to close at 56,463 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 215 points or 1.25% to settle at 16,958. Analysts say that intensifying war between Ukraine and Russia has once dampened the sentiments which coupled with rising inflation, bond yield and dollar index, has put investors on edge. “With Nifty breaking below an important 17000 mark, weakness could continue towards 16600 zones, while hurdle exists at 17150 and 17250 levels. Till the global situation does not stabilize we recommend selective approach in the market,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Stocks to watch

Larsen and Toubro Infotech: Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), a subsidiary of construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has posted a net profit of Rs 637.5 crore for the fourth-quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ estimates.

ACC: Cement manufacturer ACC on Tuesday posted a 29.6% fall in its net profit to Rs 396.33 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, impacted by a rise in fuel costs driven by the overall geopolitical situation.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Reliance Industries has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to give it access to certain documents that it thinks will exonerate it and its promoters from criminal prosecution by the regulator in a case related to the acquisition of RIL shares between 1994-2000.

The Indian Hotels Company: Foraying into the branded residences space, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of another Taj hotel in Chennai. The new development under a management contract will feature branded residences as part of the hotel complex.

Glenmark Lifesciences: BSE-listed companies such as Angel One, Glenmark Life Sciences, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Securities, JTL Infra, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Ellora Trading, HCKK Ventures, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, and Ind Bank Housing will release quarterly earnings on April 20.

Eveready Industries: The batteries and flashlights maker said Burman Group has increased its holding in the company to 20.18 per cent through acquisition of shares from the open market. Burman Group entities acquired 78,000 shares that account for 0.11 per cent stake in the company.