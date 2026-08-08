Here's the live share price of Reliable Ventures India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliable Ventures India
|6.12
|4.99
|21.33
|26.30
|-9.12
|36.52
|11.24
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliable Ventures India has declined 9.12% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliable Ventures India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.08
|24.42
|10
|24.75
|24.64
|20
|25.09
|24.93
|50
|25.61
|24.85
|100
|23.31
|24.03
|200
|22.38
|23.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliable Ventures India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Reliable Ventures In - Letter of Offer
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Reliable Ventures In - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 12Th August, 20
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Reliable Ventures In - Identified Date
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Reliable Ventures In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|Reliable Ventures In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22354MP1992PLC007295 and registration number is 007295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Ventures India is ₹26.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliable Ventures India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliable Ventures India is ₹29.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliable Ventures India are ₹26.51 and ₹26.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Ventures India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Ventures India is ₹37.05 and 52-week low of Reliable Ventures India is ₹16.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliable Ventures India has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 21.33% over 3 months, -9.12% over 1 year, 36.52% across 3 years, and 11.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India are -32.69 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global