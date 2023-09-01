Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.77
|-3.09
|-3.36
|6.26
|-29.04
|14.73
|-22.80
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22354MP1992PLC007295 and registration number is 007295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹11.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is -6.64 and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹10.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Ventures India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹8.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.