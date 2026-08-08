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Reliable Ventures India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Reliable Ventures India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.51 Closed
4.99₹ 1.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliable Ventures India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.51₹26.51
₹26.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.63₹37.05
₹26.51
Open Price
₹26.51
Prev. Close
₹25.25
Volume
3,271

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Ventures India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliable Ventures India		6.124.9921.3326.30-9.1236.5211.24
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliable Ventures India has declined 9.12% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliable Ventures India has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Reliable Ventures India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Ventures India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.0824.42
1024.7524.64
2025.0924.93
5025.6124.85
10023.3124.03
20022.3823.45

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Ventures India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliable Ventures India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliable Ventures India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTReliable Ventures In - Letter of Offer
Aug 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTReliable Ventures In - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 12Th August, 20
Jul 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTReliable Ventures In - Identified Date
Jul 16, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTReliable Ventures In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman and Managing Director
Jul 16, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTReliable Ventures In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Reliable Ventures India

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22354MP1992PLC007295 and registration number is 007295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sikandar Hafiz Khan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sanober Bano
    Director
  • Mr. P Gopinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjay K Dawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Reliable Ventures India Share Price

What is the share price of Reliable Ventures India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Ventures India is ₹26.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliable Ventures India?

The Reliable Ventures India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Ventures India?

The market cap of Reliable Ventures India is ₹29.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliable Ventures India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliable Ventures India are ₹26.51 and ₹26.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliable Ventures India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Ventures India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Ventures India is ₹37.05 and 52-week low of Reliable Ventures India is ₹16.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliable Ventures India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliable Ventures India has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 21.33% over 3 months, -9.12% over 1 year, 36.52% across 3 years, and 11.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India are -32.69 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Ventures India News

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