Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIABLE VENTURES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.36 Closed
-1.71-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.01₹11.00
₹10.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.35₹18.50
₹10.36
Open Price
₹10.65
Prev. Close
₹10.54
Volume
29,277

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.9
  • R211.45
  • R311.89
  • Pivot
    10.46
  • S19.91
  • S29.47
  • S38.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8710.42
  • 1016.2510.39
  • 2016.110.39
  • 5014.910.47
  • 10013.8910.7
  • 20015.1611.41

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.77-3.09-3.366.26-29.0414.73-22.80
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliable Ventures India Ltd.

Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22354MP1992PLC007295 and registration number is 007295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sikandar Hafiz Khan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sanober Bano
    Director
  • Mr. P Gopinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjay K Dawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Reliable Ventures India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹11.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is -6.64 and PB ratio of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliable Ventures India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹10.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Ventures India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹18.50 and 52-week low of Reliable Ventures India Ltd. is ₹8.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

