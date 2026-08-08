Here's the live share price of Reliable Data Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reliable Data Services
|3.24
|-0.72
|11.20
|-8.66
|82.18
|39.51
|22.11
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reliable Data Services has gained 82.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliable Data Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.19
|142.84
|10
|142.61
|142.85
|20
|144.09
|143.62
|50
|144.37
|142.76
|100
|134.56
|140.34
|200
|141.44
|134.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reliable Data Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Reliable Data Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS.
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Reliable Data Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Reliable Data Serv. - Board Comments On Fine Levied By Exchange
|May 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Reliable Data Serv. - Approved Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30/05/2026
|May 28, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Reliable Data Serv. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Reliable Data Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2001PLC110145 and registration number is 110145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Data Services is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliable Data Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reliable Data Services is ₹149.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliable Data Services are ₹145.00 and ₹138.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Data Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Data Services is ₹175.35 and 52-week low of Reliable Data Services is ₹76.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reliable Data Services has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -0.72% for the past month, 11.2% over 3 months, 82.18% over 1 year, 39.51% across 3 years, and 22.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services are 16.22 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global