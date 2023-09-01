Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Reliable Data Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2001PLC110145 and registration number is 110145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹62.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Data Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹63.85 and 52-week low of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹44.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.