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Reliable Data Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

RELIABLE DATA SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Reliable Data Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.00 Closed
1.40₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reliable Data Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.30₹145.00
₹145.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.00₹175.35
₹145.00
Open Price
₹141.75
Prev. Close
₹143.00
Volume
313

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Data Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reliable Data Services		3.24-0.7211.20-8.6682.1839.5122.11
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reliable Data Services has gained 82.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Reliable Data Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Reliable Data Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Data Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.19142.84
10142.61142.85
20144.09143.62
50144.37142.76
100134.56140.34
200141.44134.17

Source: Dion Global

Reliable Data Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reliable Data Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reliable Data Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTReliable Data Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS.
Jul 06, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTReliable Data Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTReliable Data Serv. - Board Comments On Fine Levied By Exchange
May 31, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTReliable Data Serv. - Approved Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30/05/2026
May 28, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTReliable Data Serv. - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Reliable Data Services

Reliable Data Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2001PLC110145 and registration number is 110145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pathak
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sudeshna Asis Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliable Data Services Share Price

What is the share price of Reliable Data Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Data Services is ₹145.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reliable Data Services?

The Reliable Data Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Data Services?

The market cap of Reliable Data Services is ₹149.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliable Data Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliable Data Services are ₹145.00 and ₹138.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliable Data Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Data Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Data Services is ₹175.35 and 52-week low of Reliable Data Services is ₹76.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reliable Data Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reliable Data Services has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -0.72% for the past month, 11.2% over 3 months, 82.18% over 1 year, 39.51% across 3 years, and 22.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services are 16.22 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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