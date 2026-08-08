What is the share price of Reliable Data Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Data Services is ₹145.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Reliable Data Services? The Reliable Data Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Data Services? The market cap of Reliable Data Services is ₹149.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reliable Data Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reliable Data Services are ₹145.00 and ₹138.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliable Data Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Data Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Data Services is ₹175.35 and 52-week low of Reliable Data Services is ₹76.00 as on .

How has the Reliable Data Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Reliable Data Services has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -0.72% for the past month, 11.2% over 3 months, 82.18% over 1 year, 39.51% across 3 years, and 22.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services are 16.22 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global