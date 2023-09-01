Follow Us

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RELIABLE DATA SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹61.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.25₹63.85
₹61.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹61.00
Volume
0

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.67
  • R220.33
  • R340.67
  • Pivot
    20.33
  • S140.67
  • S220.33
  • S340.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.2259.65
  • 1050.0759.39
  • 2053.3458.91
  • 5053.4256.99
  • 10048.153.52
  • 20037.1947.31

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Reliable Data Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Reliable Data Services Ltd.

Reliable Data Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2001PLC110145 and registration number is 110145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Pathak
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudeshna Asis Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Puja Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reliable Data Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹62.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reliable Data Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹61.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reliable Data Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reliable Data Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹63.85 and 52-week low of Reliable Data Services Ltd. is ₹44.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

