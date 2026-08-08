Here's the live share price of Regis Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regis Industries
|2.78
|-1.77
|-7.50
|-14.62
|-63.84
|-30.69
|19.83
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Regis Industries has declined 63.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Regis Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.12
|2.16
|10
|2.15
|2.16
|20
|2.2
|2.18
|50
|2.25
|2.24
|100
|2.3
|2.37
|200
|2.54
|2.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Regis Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Regis Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Regis Industries - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Regis Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Regis Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Regis Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Regis Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034759 and registration number is 034759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries is ₹2.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regis Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regis Industries is ₹57.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regis Industries are ₹2.32 and ₹2.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regis Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regis Industries is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Regis Industries is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regis Industries has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -1.77% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -63.84% over 1 year, -30.69% across 3 years, and 19.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regis Industries are 47.44 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global