Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.46
|16.28
|27.04
|190.17
|483.78
|701.19
|701.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Regis Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034759 and registration number is 034759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹175.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is -720.0 and PB ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is 10.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regis Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹113.37 and 52-week low of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹13.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.