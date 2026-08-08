What is the share price of Regis Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries is ₹2.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Regis Industries? The Regis Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regis Industries? The market cap of Regis Industries is ₹57.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Regis Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Regis Industries are ₹2.32 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regis Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regis Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regis Industries is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Regis Industries is ₹2.02 as on .

How has the Regis Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Regis Industries has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -1.77% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -63.84% over 1 year, -30.69% across 3 years, and 19.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regis Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regis Industries are 47.44 and 2.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global