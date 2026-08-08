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Regis Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGIS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Regis Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.22 Closed
-1.33₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Regis Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.22₹2.32
₹2.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.02₹6.67
₹2.22
Open Price
₹2.32
Prev. Close
₹2.25
Volume
1,10,856

Source: Dion Global

Regis Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regis Industries		2.78-1.77-7.50-14.62-63.84-30.6919.83
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Regis Industries has declined 63.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Regis Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Regis Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Regis Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.122.16
102.152.16
202.22.18
502.252.24
1002.32.37
2002.542.93

Source: Dion Global

Regis Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regis Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Regis Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTRegis Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 04, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTRegis Industries - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTRegis Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 4Th August 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTRegis Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation Of
Jul 06, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTRegis Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Regis Industries

Regis Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034759 and registration number is 034759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Parmar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kelash Bunkar
    Director
  • Mr. Aman Pravinkumar Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Chhayaben Maheshbhai Parmar
    Director

FAQs on Regis Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Regis Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries is ₹2.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regis Industries?

The Regis Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regis Industries?

The market cap of Regis Industries is ₹57.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regis Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regis Industries are ₹2.32 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regis Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regis Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regis Industries is ₹6.67 and 52-week low of Regis Industries is ₹2.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Regis Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regis Industries has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, -1.77% for the past month, -7.5% over 3 months, -63.84% over 1 year, -30.69% across 3 years, and 19.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regis Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regis Industries are 47.44 and 2.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Regis Industries News

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