What is the Market Cap of Regis Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹175.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regis Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is -720.0 and PB ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is 10.65 as on .

What is the share price of Regis Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on .