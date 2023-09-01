Follow Us

Must Read

Regis Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REGIS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.00 Closed
-1.82-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regis Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.00₹108.00
₹108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.36₹113.37
₹108.00
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹110.00
Volume
10

Regis Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1108
  • R2108
  • R3108
  • Pivot
    108
  • S1108
  • S2108
  • S3108

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.21108.24
  • 1014.56106.42
  • 2017.09102.18
  • 5025.3389.28
  • 10028.9272.75
  • 20015.5350.97

Regis Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4616.2827.04190.17483.78701.19701.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Regis Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Regis Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Regis Industries Ltd.

Regis Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1982PLC034759 and registration number is 034759. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurangkumar Vaishnav
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Maneklal Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Manishaben Muchhala
    Director
  • Mr. Darshan Bhatt
    Director
  • Ms. Komalben Nitinbhai Chauhan
    Director

FAQs on Regis Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regis Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹175.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regis Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is -720.0 and PB ratio of Regis Industries Ltd. is 10.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Regis Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹108.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regis Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regis Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹113.37 and 52-week low of Regis Industries Ltd. is ₹13.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

