Here's the live share price of Regent Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regent Enterprises
|9.98
|8.49
|-10.51
|-11.36
|-0.88
|20.28
|19.98
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Regent Enterprises has declined 0.88% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Regent Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.14
|5.15
|10
|5.16
|5.16
|20
|5.19
|5.21
|50
|5.48
|5.42
|100
|5.74
|5.62
|200
|5.94
|5.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Regent Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Regent Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Regent Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Regent Enterprises - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Regent Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Regent Enterprises - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Regent Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500DL1994PLC153183 and registration number is 153183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1125.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regent Enterprises is ₹5.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regent Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regent Enterprises is ₹18.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regent Enterprises are ₹5.81 and ₹5.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regent Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regent Enterprises is ₹8.50 and 52-week low of Regent Enterprises is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regent Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, -10.51% over 3 months, -0.88% over 1 year, 20.28% across 3 years, and 19.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises are 4.73 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global