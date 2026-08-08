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Regent Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGENT ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Regent Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.62 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Regent Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.45₹5.81
₹5.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.32₹8.50
₹5.62
Open Price
₹5.81
Prev. Close
₹5.62
Volume
11,889

Source: Dion Global

Regent Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regent Enterprises		9.988.49-10.51-11.36-0.8820.2819.98
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Regent Enterprises has declined 0.88% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Regent Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Regent Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Regent Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.145.15
105.165.16
205.195.21
505.485.42
1005.745.62
2005.945.8

Source: Dion Global

Regent Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regent Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Regent Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTRegent Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
Jul 08, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTRegent Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTRegent Enterprises - Appointment Of Cost Auditor
Jul 01, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTRegent Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTRegent Enterprises - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Regent Enterprises

Regent Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500DL1994PLC153183 and registration number is 153183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1125.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhawna Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Regent Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Regent Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regent Enterprises is ₹5.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regent Enterprises?

The Regent Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regent Enterprises?

The market cap of Regent Enterprises is ₹18.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regent Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regent Enterprises are ₹5.81 and ₹5.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regent Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regent Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regent Enterprises is ₹8.50 and 52-week low of Regent Enterprises is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Regent Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regent Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, -10.51% over 3 months, -0.88% over 1 year, 20.28% across 3 years, and 19.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises are 4.73 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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