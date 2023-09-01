Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Regent Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500DL1994PLC153183 and registration number is 153183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is -10.41 and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regent Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.36 and 52-week low of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.