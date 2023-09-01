Follow Us

REGENT ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.29 Closed
-1.79-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regent Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.26₹3.42
₹3.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.84₹5.36
₹3.29
Open Price
₹3.30
Prev. Close
₹3.35
Volume
54,745

Regent Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.39
  • R23.48
  • R33.55
  • Pivot
    3.32
  • S13.23
  • S23.16
  • S33.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.883.34
  • 102.63.34
  • 202.483.33
  • 502.263.32
  • 1002.033.35
  • 2002.673.33

Regent Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.954.11-0.30-15.2165.3329.53-4.64
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Regent Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Regent Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Regent Enterprises Ltd.

Regent Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15500DL1994PLC153183 and registration number is 153183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikas Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veenu Jain
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Regent Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is -10.41 and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Regent Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regent Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regent Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.36 and 52-week low of Regent Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

