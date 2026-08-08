What is the share price of Regent Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regent Enterprises is ₹5.62 as on .

What kind of stock is Regent Enterprises? The Regent Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regent Enterprises? The market cap of Regent Enterprises is ₹18.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Regent Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Regent Enterprises are ₹5.81 and ₹5.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regent Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regent Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regent Enterprises is ₹8.50 and 52-week low of Regent Enterprises is ₹4.32 as on .

How has the Regent Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Regent Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, -10.51% over 3 months, -0.88% over 1 year, 20.28% across 3 years, and 19.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regent Enterprises are 4.73 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global