Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.31
|-3.28
|-20.98
|-32.44
|-10.15
|-19.55
|-46.36
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Regency Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1988PLC045119 and registration number is 045119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regency Trust Ltd. is -3.26 and PB ratio of Regency Trust Ltd. is -8.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹3.21 and 52-week low of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.