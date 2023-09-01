Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Regency Trust Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REGENCY TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.77 Closed
1.720.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regency Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.71₹1.77
₹1.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.67₹3.21
₹1.77
Open Price
₹1.71
Prev. Close
₹1.74
Volume
18,984

Regency Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.79
  • R21.81
  • R31.85
  • Pivot
    1.75
  • S11.73
  • S21.69
  • S31.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.411.75
  • 102.481.74
  • 202.391.77
  • 502.161.91
  • 1003.012.1
  • 2002.782.3

Regency Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.31-3.28-20.98-32.44-10.15-19.55-46.36
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Regency Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Regency Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Regency Trust Ltd.

Regency Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1988PLC045119 and registration number is 045119. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kapoor
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Adarsh Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Thorve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neha Badlani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Gangar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regency Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regency Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regency Trust Ltd. is -3.26 and PB ratio of Regency Trust Ltd. is -8.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Regency Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹3.21 and 52-week low of Regency Trust Ltd. is ₹1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data