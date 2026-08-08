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Regency Fincorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGENCY FINCORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Regency Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
-0.86₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Regency Fincorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.02₹46.50
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.71₹48.00
₹45.00
Open Price
₹44.05
Prev. Close
₹45.39
Volume
1,06,603

Source: Dion Global

Regency Fincorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regency Fincorp		7.5512.5025.4946.3945.0263.8049.50
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Regency Fincorp has gained 45.02% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Regency Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Regency Fincorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Regency Fincorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.3243.41
1043.1543.11
2042.1742.37
5038.5339.55
10033.8736.75
20034.0334.77

Source: Dion Global

Regency Fincorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regency Fincorp saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.43%, while DII stake decreased to 1.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Regency Fincorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTRegency Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTRegency Fincorp - Listing Approval
Jul 30, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTRegency Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 30, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTRegency Fincorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Allotment Committee Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTRegency Fincorp - Intimation Regarding Redeption Of Non Convertible Debenture

Source: Dion Global

About Regency Fincorp

Regency Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1993PLC013169 and registration number is 013169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Rai Sarin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kamra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sarfaraz Mallick
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dolly Setia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Saloni Shrivastav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regency Fincorp Share Price

What is the share price of Regency Fincorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Fincorp is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regency Fincorp?

The Regency Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Fincorp?

The market cap of Regency Fincorp is ₹399.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regency Fincorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Fincorp are ₹46.50 and ₹44.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Fincorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Fincorp is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Regency Fincorp is ₹22.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Regency Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regency Fincorp has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 25.49% over 3 months, 45.02% over 1 year, 63.8% across 3 years, and 49.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp are 0.00 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Regency Fincorp News

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