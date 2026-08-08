Here's the live share price of Regency Fincorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regency Fincorp
|7.55
|12.50
|25.49
|46.39
|45.02
|63.80
|49.50
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Regency Fincorp has gained 45.02% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Regency Fincorp has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.32
|43.41
|10
|43.15
|43.11
|20
|42.17
|42.37
|50
|38.53
|39.55
|100
|33.87
|36.75
|200
|34.03
|34.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Regency Fincorp saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.43%, while DII stake decreased to 1.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Regency Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Regency Fincorp - Listing Approval
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Regency Fincorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Regency Fincorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Allotment Committee Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Regency Fincorp - Intimation Regarding Redeption Of Non Convertible Debenture
Source: Dion Global
Regency Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1993PLC013169 and registration number is 013169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Fincorp is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regency Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regency Fincorp is ₹399.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Fincorp are ₹46.50 and ₹44.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Fincorp is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Regency Fincorp is ₹22.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regency Fincorp has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 25.49% over 3 months, 45.02% over 1 year, 63.8% across 3 years, and 49.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp are 0.00 and 2.36 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global