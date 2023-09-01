Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.37
|1.77
|6.26
|30.03
|88.18
|-36.21
|-60.42
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
Regency Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1993PLC013169 and registration number is 013169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹11.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is 10.49 and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.