What is the share price of Regency Fincorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Fincorp is ₹45.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Regency Fincorp? The Regency Fincorp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Fincorp? The market cap of Regency Fincorp is ₹399.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Regency Fincorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Fincorp are ₹46.50 and ₹44.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Fincorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Fincorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Fincorp is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Regency Fincorp is ₹22.71 as on .

How has the Regency Fincorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Regency Fincorp has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 12.5% for the past month, 25.49% over 3 months, 45.02% over 1 year, 63.8% across 3 years, and 49.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp are 0.00 and 2.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global