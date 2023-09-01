Follow Us

REGENCY FINCORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.35 Closed
-0.58-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regency Fincorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.08₹10.97
₹10.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.78₹13.00
₹10.35
Open Price
₹10.97
Prev. Close
₹10.41
Volume
17,377

Regency Fincorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.85
  • R211.36
  • R311.74
  • Pivot
    10.47
  • S19.96
  • S29.58
  • S39.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.7710.29
  • 106.9610.3
  • 206.0610.31
  • 505.3410.14
  • 1004.69.72
  • 2004.969.31

Regency Fincorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.371.776.2630.0388.18-36.21-60.42
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Regency Fincorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Regency Fincorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.

About Regency Fincorp Ltd.

Regency Fincorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PB1993PLC013169 and registration number is 013169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Rai Sarin
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sahara Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurinder Singh Sandhu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jenish Pankajkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regency Fincorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹11.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is 10.49 and PB ratio of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Regency Fincorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Fincorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Fincorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹13.00 and 52-week low of Regency Fincorp Ltd. is ₹4.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

