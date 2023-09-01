Follow Us

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.85 Closed
00
As on Apr 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.85₹5.85
₹5.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.30₹6.20
₹5.85
Open Price
₹5.85
Prev. Close
₹5.85
Volume
0

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.85
  • R25.85
  • R35.85
  • Pivot
    5.85
  • S15.85
  • S25.85
  • S35.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.665.73
  • 105.515.61
  • 205.235.33
  • 504.194.98
  • 1005.525.56
  • 2007.516.85

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
003.543.548.94-39.25-46.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064689 and registration number is 064689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreyash Chaturvedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudeb Sarbadhikary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on Apr 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is -65.73 and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is 1.03 as on Apr 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on Apr 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Apr 24, 2023.

