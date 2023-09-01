What is the Market Cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.? The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is -65.73 and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is 1.03 as on .

What is the share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on .