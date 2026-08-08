Here's the live share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regal Entertainment & Consultants
|-4.75
|-8.03
|-5.05
|-37.92
|172.07
|39.60
|37.79
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Regal Entertainment & Consultants has gained 172.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Regal Entertainment & Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.4
|15.11
|10
|16.02
|15.46
|20
|16.03
|15.79
|50
|16.42
|16.42
|100
|17.3
|17.06
|200
|17.31
|15.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Regal Entertainment & Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Regal Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Regal Entertainment - MONITORING AGENCY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Regal Entertainment - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Regal Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME UNDER REGULATION 30 & REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Regal Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27 IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 03RD AUGUST 2026
Source: Dion Global
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064689 and registration number is 064689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹15.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regal Entertainment & Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹13.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are ₹15.25 and ₹15.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regal Entertainment & Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹31.18 and 52-week low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regal Entertainment & Consultants has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -5.05% over 3 months, 172.07% over 1 year, 39.6% across 3 years, and 37.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are 76.97 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global