Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064689 and registration number is 064689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹1.80 Cr as on Apr 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is -65.73 and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is 1.03 as on Apr 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on Apr 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Apr 24, 2023.