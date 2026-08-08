What is the share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹15.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Regal Entertainment & Consultants? The Regal Entertainment & Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants? The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹13.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Regal Entertainment & Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are ₹15.25 and ₹15.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regal Entertainment & Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹31.18 and 52-week low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹12.20 as on .

How has the Regal Entertainment & Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The Regal Entertainment & Consultants has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -5.05% over 3 months, 172.07% over 1 year, 39.6% across 3 years, and 37.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are 76.97 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global