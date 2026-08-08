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Regal Entertainment & Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGAL ENTERTAINMENT & CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.24 Closed
0.13₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Regal Entertainment & Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.24₹15.25
₹15.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.20₹31.18
₹15.24
Open Price
₹15.25
Prev. Close
₹15.22
Volume
1,166

Source: Dion Global

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regal Entertainment & Consultants		-4.75-8.03-5.05-37.92172.0739.6037.79
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Regal Entertainment & Consultants has gained 172.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Regal Entertainment & Consultants has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.415.11
1016.0215.46
2016.0315.79
5016.4216.42
10017.317.06
20017.3115.98

Source: Dion Global

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regal Entertainment & Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 72.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Regal Entertainment & Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTRegal Entertainment - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTRegal Entertainment - MONITORING AGENCY REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTRegal Entertainment - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTRegal Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME UNDER REGULATION 30 & REGULATION 33 OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND
Jul 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTRegal Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2026-27 IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 03RD AUGUST 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Regal Entertainment & Consultants

Regal Entertainment & Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923MH1992PLC064689 and registration number is 064689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shreyash Chaturvedi
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sudeb Sarbadhikary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurvinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Barkha Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regal Entertainment & Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹15.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

The Regal Entertainment & Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

The market cap of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹13.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are ₹15.25 and ₹15.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regal Entertainment & Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹31.18 and 52-week low of Regal Entertainment & Consultants is ₹12.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Regal Entertainment & Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regal Entertainment & Consultants has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, -8.03% for the past month, -5.05% over 3 months, 172.07% over 1 year, 39.6% across 3 years, and 37.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regal Entertainment & Consultants are 76.97 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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