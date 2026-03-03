Facebook Pixel Code
Refractory Shapes Share Price

NSE
BSE

REFRACTORY SHAPES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Refractory Shapes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.15 Closed
-4.62₹ -1.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Refractory Shapes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.05₹39.00
₹37.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.05₹80.60
₹37.15
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹38.95
Volume
20,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Refractory Shapes has declined 13.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.91%.

Refractory Shapes’s current P/E of 10.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Refractory Shapes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Refractory Shapes		-9.61-16.89-29.91-38.08-53.91-22.15-13.95
Vesuvius India		-0.921.794.37-3.5931.2245.7636.84
RHI Magnesita India		-5.20-3.92-8.89-12.757.07-14.6312.49
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		-4.31-9.84-34.998.6746.8311.746.89
IFGL Refractories		-2.41-9.04-22.07-34.31-3.4312.604.93
Monolithisch India		-6.74-10.80-20.72-6.3875.0320.5111.85
Orient Ceratech		-6.12-11.52-19.26-6.2417.2912.808.92
SP Refractories		-0.80-17.35-36.25-16.01-7.817.664.35

Over the last one year, Refractory Shapes has declined 53.91% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (31.22%), RHI Magnesita India (7.07%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (46.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Refractory Shapes has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (36.84%) and RHI Magnesita India (12.49%).

Refractory Shapes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Refractory Shapes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.1440.88
1043.9742.5
2045.144.44
5049.7247.45
10049.1950.31
20054.0962.04

Refractory Shapes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Refractory Shapes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Refractory Shapes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Refractory Shapes fact sheet for more information

About Refractory Shapes

Refractory Shapes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26921MH1996PLC096012 and registration number is 096012. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Prajna Shravan Shetty
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Majur Jothiprakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dayashankar Krishna Shetty
    Director
  • Mr. Suraj Sadanand Shetty
    Director
  • Mr. Ammar Huseni Rangwala
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Venkatesh Hulyalkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mayur Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kemmannu Shashidhara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Yatin Naik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Refractory Shapes Share Price

What is the share price of Refractory Shapes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refractory Shapes is ₹37.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Refractory Shapes?

The Refractory Shapes is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Refractory Shapes?

The market cap of Refractory Shapes is ₹80.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Refractory Shapes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Refractory Shapes are ₹39.00 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refractory Shapes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refractory Shapes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refractory Shapes is ₹80.60 and 52-week low of Refractory Shapes is ₹37.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Refractory Shapes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Refractory Shapes has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, -20.45% for the past month, -22.04% over 3 months, -53.91% over 1 year, -22.15% across 3 years, and -13.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Refractory Shapes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refractory Shapes are 10.94 and 1.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Refractory Shapes News

