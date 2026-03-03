Here's the live share price of Refractory Shapes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Refractory Shapes has declined 13.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -53.91%.
Refractory Shapes’s current P/E of 10.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Refractory Shapes
|-9.61
|-16.89
|-29.91
|-38.08
|-53.91
|-22.15
|-13.95
|Vesuvius India
|-0.92
|1.79
|4.37
|-3.59
|31.22
|45.76
|36.84
|RHI Magnesita India
|-5.20
|-3.92
|-8.89
|-12.75
|7.07
|-14.63
|12.49
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|-4.31
|-9.84
|-34.99
|8.67
|46.83
|11.74
|6.89
|IFGL Refractories
|-2.41
|-9.04
|-22.07
|-34.31
|-3.43
|12.60
|4.93
|Monolithisch India
|-6.74
|-10.80
|-20.72
|-6.38
|75.03
|20.51
|11.85
|Orient Ceratech
|-6.12
|-11.52
|-19.26
|-6.24
|17.29
|12.80
|8.92
|SP Refractories
|-0.80
|-17.35
|-36.25
|-16.01
|-7.81
|7.66
|4.35
Over the last one year, Refractory Shapes has declined 53.91% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (31.22%), RHI Magnesita India (7.07%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (46.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Refractory Shapes has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (36.84%) and RHI Magnesita India (12.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.14
|40.88
|10
|43.97
|42.5
|20
|45.1
|44.44
|50
|49.72
|47.45
|100
|49.19
|50.31
|200
|54.09
|62.04
In the latest quarter, Refractory Shapes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Refractory Shapes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26921MH1996PLC096012 and registration number is 096012. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refractory Shapes is ₹37.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Refractory Shapes is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Refractory Shapes is ₹80.99 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Refractory Shapes are ₹39.00 and ₹37.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refractory Shapes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refractory Shapes is ₹80.60 and 52-week low of Refractory Shapes is ₹37.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Refractory Shapes has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, -20.45% for the past month, -22.04% over 3 months, -53.91% over 1 year, -22.15% across 3 years, and -13.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refractory Shapes are 10.94 and 1.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.