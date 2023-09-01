Follow Us

REFNOL RESINS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.41 Closed
-2.12-1.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.41₹80.56
₹78.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.75₹112.25
₹78.41
Open Price
₹80.50
Prev. Close
₹80.11
Volume
629

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.84
  • R281.28
  • R381.99
  • Pivot
    79.13
  • S177.69
  • S276.98
  • S375.54

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.582.07
  • 1079.6782.48
  • 2074.5882.54
  • 5065.1381.52
  • 10053.3480.85
  • 20048.1377.8

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.02-7.348.299.7645.47210.53249.27
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1980PLC023507 and registration number is 023507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chemical products or preparations of a kind used in the textiles, paper, leather and like industries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra K Khatau
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arup Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha M Khatau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhalchandra Sontakke
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Ramchandra Nagpurkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹24.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is 88.8 and PB ratio of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹78.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹112.25 and 52-week low of Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹51.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

