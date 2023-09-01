Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.33
|-16.46
|-20.46
|0.48
|6.90
|3,505.49
|6,330.41
|7.85
|4.55
|14.48
|5.96
|-9.09
|-3.84
|-37.26
|1.19
|22.33
|54.00
|64.26
|63.75
|165.88
|210.52
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.56
|50.20
|61.70
|57.95
|17.96
|587.87
|1,254.42
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|1.19
|-4.20
|-15.47
|0.17
|-21.45
|161.65
|86.05
|1.40
|7.76
|9.26
|0.36
|-21.37
|182.05
|12.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1994PLC028263 and registration number is 028263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹168.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -13.29 and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹376.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹590.90 and 52-week low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹311.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.