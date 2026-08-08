Here's the live share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Refex Renewables & Infrastructure
|0
|4.03
|1.95
|20.98
|-53.60
|-8.95
|45.23
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has declined 53.60% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|317.99
|318.71
|10
|312.14
|315.1
|20
|314.25
|307.36
|50
|275.31
|293.38
|100
|278.96
|322.34
|200
|442.4
|418.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Refex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Refex Renew.&Infra. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Of FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Refex Renew.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors He
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Refex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Refex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1994PLC028263 and registration number is 028263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹324.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹145.82 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are ₹324.30 and ₹324.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Renewables & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹798.00 and 52-week low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹209.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, 1.95% over 3 months, -53.6% over 1 year, -8.95% across 3 years, and 45.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are -3.80 and -1.82 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global