What is the share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹324.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹145.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are ₹324.30 and ₹324.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Renewables & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹798.00 and 52-week low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹209.05 as on .

How has the Refex Renewables & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, 1.95% over 3 months, -53.6% over 1 year, -8.95% across 3 years, and 45.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are -3.80 and -1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global