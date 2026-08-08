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Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

REFEX RENEWABLES & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹324.30 Closed
1.00₹ 3.20
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹324.30₹324.30
₹324.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹209.05₹798.00
₹324.30
Open Price
₹324.30
Prev. Close
₹321.10
Volume
442

Source: Dion Global

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure		04.031.9520.98-53.60-8.9545.23
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has declined 53.60% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5317.99318.71
10312.14315.1
20314.25307.36
50275.31293.38
100278.96322.34
200442.4418.05

Source: Dion Global

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTRefex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 04, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTRefex Renew.&Infra. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Of FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTRefex Renew.&Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors He
Aug 04, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTRefex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Dis
Aug 04, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTRefex Renew.&Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Refex Renewables & Infrastructure

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1994PLC028263 and registration number is 028263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kalpesh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayanthi Talluri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pillappan Amalanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Latha Venkatesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹324.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹145.82 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are ₹324.30 and ₹324.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Renewables & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹798.00 and 52-week low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is ₹209.05 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Refex Renewables & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Refex Renewables & Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 4.03% for the past month, 1.95% over 3 months, -53.6% over 1 year, -8.95% across 3 years, and 45.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure are -3.80 and -1.82 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure News

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