REFEX RENEWABLES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹376.00 Closed
-4.54-17.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹374.25₹413.55
₹376.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.75₹590.90
₹376.00
Open Price
₹413.55
Prev. Close
₹393.90
Volume
9,507

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1400.45
  • R2426.65
  • R3439.75
  • Pivot
    387.35
  • S1361.15
  • S2348.05
  • S3321.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5495.73381.29
  • 10470.87388.61
  • 20472.1403.34
  • 50421.03419.99
  • 100394.06422.39
  • 200340.98413.27

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.33-16.46-20.460.486.903,505.496,330.41
7.854.5514.485.96-9.09-3.84-37.26
1.1922.3354.0064.2663.75165.88210.52
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5650.2061.7057.9517.96587.871,254.42
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
1.19-4.20-15.470.17-21.45161.6586.05
1.407.769.260.36-21.37182.0512.70

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1994PLC028263 and registration number is 028263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Rajagopalan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jamuna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pillappan Amalanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹168.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -13.29 and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹376.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹590.90 and 52-week low of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹311.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

