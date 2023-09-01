What is the Market Cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹168.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -13.29 and PB ratio of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is -4.44 as on .

What is the share price of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹376.00 as on .