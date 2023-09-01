Follow Us

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REETECH INTERNATIONAL CARGO AND COURIER LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | BSE
₹61.60 Closed
0.210.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.00₹64.39
₹61.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹96.45
₹61.60
Open Price
₹61.00
Prev. Close
₹61.47
Volume
34,800

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.66
  • R265.72
  • R367.05
  • Pivot
    62.33
  • S160.27
  • S258.94
  • S356.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.8860.8
  • 1082.8360.53
  • 2045.5960.11
  • 5018.2459.62
  • 1009.1261.77
  • 2004.560

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.580.164.4118.46-26.32-26.32-26.32
4.00-1.462.738.352.9177.42-17.60
1.20-14.70-15.07-15.22-10.3378.903.48
9.2511.6822.1313.976.8435.0215.85
0.86-6.3314.9313.8411.0872.8430.84
-0.19-14.69-15.01-8.015.01171.86198.19
9.9245.5146.8880.6649.74435.19116.87
11.3331.7252.5960.5745.0758.1129.82
12.7512.2024.5849.8457.54522.06233.55
1.2515.0070.3683.2448.8094.26375.67
1.9229.8480.58114.63119.73282.85397.42
-4.60-3.3689.9992.75186.68438.33108.49
0.610.6624.1263.825.66278.58137.89
-9.56-22.27-12.5532.6919.95655.23534.70
6.867.7820.6833.7225.0942.22-27.44
13.8317.396.3410.2010.322.86-6.76
-2.14-2.84-3.482.75-14.37381.26797.38
1.366.87-7.19-2.90-3.18178.75200.81
13.9515.1225.47-37.62-37.85172.36-19.47

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Share Holdings

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.

Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100CT2008PLC020983 and registration number is 020983. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Ahuja
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Roma Ahuja
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Khilnani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Chandwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.?

The market cap of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹26.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is 4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹61.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹96.45 and 52-week low of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

