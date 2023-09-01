Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.58
|0.16
|4.41
|18.46
|-26.32
|-26.32
|-26.32
|4.00
|-1.46
|2.73
|8.35
|2.91
|77.42
|-17.60
|1.20
|-14.70
|-15.07
|-15.22
|-10.33
|78.90
|3.48
|9.25
|11.68
|22.13
|13.97
|6.84
|35.02
|15.85
|0.86
|-6.33
|14.93
|13.84
|11.08
|72.84
|30.84
|-0.19
|-14.69
|-15.01
|-8.01
|5.01
|171.86
|198.19
|9.92
|45.51
|46.88
|80.66
|49.74
|435.19
|116.87
|11.33
|31.72
|52.59
|60.57
|45.07
|58.11
|29.82
|12.75
|12.20
|24.58
|49.84
|57.54
|522.06
|233.55
|1.25
|15.00
|70.36
|83.24
|48.80
|94.26
|375.67
|1.92
|29.84
|80.58
|114.63
|119.73
|282.85
|397.42
|-4.60
|-3.36
|89.99
|92.75
|186.68
|438.33
|108.49
|0.61
|0.66
|24.12
|63.82
|5.66
|278.58
|137.89
|-9.56
|-22.27
|-12.55
|32.69
|19.95
|655.23
|534.70
|6.86
|7.78
|20.68
|33.72
|25.09
|42.22
|-27.44
|13.83
|17.39
|6.34
|10.20
|10.32
|2.86
|-6.76
|-2.14
|-2.84
|-3.48
|2.75
|-14.37
|381.26
|797.38
|1.36
|6.87
|-7.19
|-2.90
|-3.18
|178.75
|200.81
|13.95
|15.12
|25.47
|-37.62
|-37.85
|172.36
|-19.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100CT2008PLC020983 and registration number is 020983. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹26.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is 4.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹61.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹96.45 and 52-week low of Reetech International Cargo and Courier Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.