Reduce Finolex Industries to ‘SOTP’ with TP of Rs 801

4QFY18 was again a muted quarter for Finolex Industries (Finolex); net revenues stood at Rs 809 crore. Gross margins improved by 777bps YoY to 41.0% due to better PVC-EDC spreads and inventory gains in line with rising crude prices.

This drove up EBITDA margins by 311bps YoY to 23.2%. The Pipes segment continues to struggle. Over FY18, this segment has grown vols by 20%, but EBIT/kg has fallen 37% to Rs 5.3 only. Over FY16-18, Pipes EBIT has fallen from 46 to 28% in the core EBIT mix.

PVC EBIT is at a cyclical high, but should command lower valuation multiples, in our view. We remain positive on Finolex based on (1) The Rising share of (higher profit) non-agri pipes from 30% in the Pipes mix to 50% over 4-5 years, (2) Rising CPVC volumes (co aims to quadruple off a small base of just 2% of vols by FY20E). We estimate revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.5/9.6/11.3% hereon. We believe competitive environment in pipes segment may not provide enough opportunity for the company to pass on increased cost of raw materials and hence margins may remain under pressure.

Accordingly, we have reduced earnings estimates for FY19E/20E by 5.0/13.4% to Rs 27.7/29.8. We have reduced SOTP TP to Rs 801 (vs R912) including value for investment in Finolex Cables. Finolex’s cumulative Pipes & Fittings capacity stands at 330k MT.

The company plans to enhance its capacity to 440k MT, and the complete benefit of the same is expected to accrue by 4QCY20. Of this, ~50k MT could be used for CPVC. The estimated outlay for this expansion is R250 crore over FY17-20, of which Finolex has invested R120 crore, and the remaining, will be invested in the next three years. The revenues de-grew by 4.8% YoY to Rs 515 crore, largely on account of de-growth in volumes (external + internal consumption) and realisation improved by 1.0% YoY to R71.5k per tonne.